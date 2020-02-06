Point Pelee skeletal remains suspected to be human, OPP

Skeletal remains found near the marsh at Point Pelee National Park are believed to be human, say OPP.

An excavation crew made the discovery on Wednesday at about noon.

"The area where the remains were found are being investigated by the OPP and are subject to their restrictions," said Parks Canada spokesperson Brett Levitt in a statement.

On Thursday, OPP said the scene was secure, and police are working with the regional coroner's office and a forensic anthropologist.