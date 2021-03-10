Parks Canada cancels this year's Festival of Birds at Point Pelee National Park due to COVID-19

Parks Canada has once again cancelled Point Pelee National Park's Festival of Birds, an annual bird watching event.

The festival, which was also cancelled last year due to the pandemic, won't move forward this year to limit the spread of COVID-19, Parks Canada said in a news release Tuesday. In the past, the festival has drawn thousands to Point Pelee from all over the world.

During the spring migration, Parks Canada said people can still bird watch locally and Point Pelee National Park will continue with virtual programming.

Throughout May, the park will share general migration information and put together virtual presentations that will encourage people to take part in birding activities from home.

The park remains open but with reduced vehicle access, parking and visitor services, the news release reads.