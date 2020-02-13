Human remains found at Point Pelee were of 'archeological interest,' say OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said on Thursday that human remains previously discovered at Point Pelee National Park show no evidence of foul play.

Working alongside the regional coroners' office, as well as a physical anthropologist, OPP determined that remains were of an "archeological interest."

The remains were discovered on Feb. 5 by excavation crews working on installing a hydro line.

A work crew discovered the remains Wednesday. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

More from CBC Windsor: