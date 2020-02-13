Human remains found at Point Pelee were of 'archeological interest,' say OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said on Thursday that human remains previously discovered at Point Pelee National Park show no evidence of foul play.
The remains were discovered by excavation crews working on installing a hydro line
Working alongside the regional coroners' office, as well as a physical anthropologist, OPP determined that remains were of an "archeological interest."
The remains were discovered on Feb. 5 by excavation crews working on installing a hydro line.
