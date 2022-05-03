Point Pelee's Festival of Birds takes flight after a 2-year absence 

The Festival of Birds has returned to Point Pelee National Park after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Every year around this time birds flock to the park on their annual migration, attracting birders from all over.

Roy Barkhouse visited the park from Kitchener for his tenth festival.

"We enjoy the exercise, we enjoy the photography, obviously. And it's a challenge," he said. "My wife and I enjoy it so it keeps us out of trouble."

"It's fabulous to see the birds and go along with one of the nature hikes," said Mary Helen Morreale from Sarnia, Ont.

"It is wonderful to have this again and be able to participate in it."

Not only is it a chance to observe nature, but the annual event pumps millions of dollars to the economy in Leamington.

Mayor Hilda MacDonald is glad to see it back again after the absence.

"When I had my business 20 some years ago, we always looked forward to this time of year when the first of our tourists would come," she said.

Roy Barkhouse does some birding at Point Pelee National Park. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The pandemic has still had an effect on the programming at the park. Some programs with experts are not offered this year, and the Friends of Point Pelee couldn't organize their usual barbecues.

Laurie Hart, president of Friends of Point Pelee, said the breakfasts and the lunches they serve at the festival are their biggest fundraisers, and will go ahead this year.

"So we're thrilled to be able to greet our friends that have come back to the park," she said.

The festival runs for three weeks, during the peak of migration season. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"It just started on Saturday, so it's just the beginning of the three-week festival and attendance ... You know, the second week seems to be the most visited week."

The non-profit group works to support the park.

But this year a cruise ship brought several visitors to the point, something that hasn't happened before.

The visitor centre manager said it's mainly Canadians so far but she expects larger crowds this weekend.

The Festival of Birds runs on Point Pelee until May 23.