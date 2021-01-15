Deer cull cut short at Point Pelee National Park due to provincial COVID-19 measures

The deer cull at Point Pelee National Park is being cut short and the greenspace will reopen for visitors.

As of Saturday, the park will resume its regular hours of 7 a.m. to sunset every day. The cull had just started on Jan. 7 and was expected to run for two weeks.

Parks Canada and Caldwell First Nation made the decision together, according to a news release from Parks Canada Friday.

"Parks Canada is following the advice of public health experts and encourages all visitors to respect current provincial restrictions," a news release from Parks Canada Friday reads.

The deer cull is a yearly event that is carried out between Parks Canada and Caldwell First Nation to keep the area and habitat healthy by tackling deer overpopulation.

Director of operations for Caldwell First Nation Nikki van Oirschot says it's not an "ideal decision" and it wasn't made "lightly" but they agreed to do so for everyone's safety.

She said they were still able to harvest a similar number of deer as last year and felt that it was OK to end the cull early.

When CBC News spoke with Maria Papoulias of Parks Canada last week, she had said the cull is done out of "absolute necessity." If there are too many deer, native plants will be consumed and damaged faster than they can return.

Papoulias had said a helicopter count found that there were about 80 to 90 deer in the park when the ideal number is around 30.