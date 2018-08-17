Skip to Main Content
Blue-green algal blooms spotted at western shores of Point Pelee

Parks Canada is discouraging people and their pets from swimming or wading in the western shores of Point Pelee National Park, where blue-green algal blooms are visibly present.

Being in the water of the western shores of Point Pelee National Park may pose a safety risk with the presence of blue-green algae. (Parks Canada)

Blue-green algae have made their presence known on the western shores of Point Pelee National Park.

Parks Canada issued the a notice Wednesday that swimming and wading in the water is discouraged for people and their pets due to potential health risks.

"The beaches will continue to remain open for visitors to enjoy activities such as picnicking, walking, and other land-based recreational activities," the authority says on a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's beach water sampling results show most of the region's beaches are safe to remain open based on E. coli count. 

However, Colchester beach has been deemed unsafe for swimming for now.

