A great birding season for enthusiasts due to poor weather

A wet spring is bringing birds closer to the ground at Point Pelee National Park.

"We had lots of warblers especially, sparrows as well, right out on lawns, feeding pretty actively right in front of people's feet," said Jeremy Bensette, a wildlife tour guide.

He said the cloud cover and rain has led to birds getting more tired than usual. Also, their food source, which is usually closer to tree tops, aren't actively flying around.

While songbirds typically get quite nervous around people, Bensette said they're not as worried this time around because "they're a lot more desperate for food."

Birding season

The first several weeks of May are prime for bird watching, said Bensette. That's the time when the birds are flying back north in the spring migration.

Frank Shepley is a regular bird watcher at Point Pelee. He brings his camera hoping to capture detailed shots of all kinds of birds.

This season has been an especially good one for him.

"They just seem to be everywhere," said Shepley.

Shorebirds are migrating at this time of year. One of the species you’ll often see at the Point in May is the Sanderling. As they arrive in Point Pelee they are starting to look a little different as they are molting into breeding plumage. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FofBirds2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FofBirds2019</a> <a href="https://t.co/oKD8jrDT8u">pic.twitter.com/oKD8jrDT8u</a> —@PointPeleeNP

He has been doing this for about six years and said he enjoys trying to get a good shot, especially if it's a rare bird. Not only that, Shepley said, but it's fun to watch them.

"It's just they're busy little people, just going about their business, and they make us stop and stare," he said.

Just last week he spotted a sora just under a metre away. It's not a rare bird to find in this part of the province, but Shepley said it was special because it was his first time spotting one.

While birds getting nice and close is wonderful for capturing detail, Shepley said it can come with some frustration if the photographer has on the wrong camera lens in that moment.

"One guy had a telephoto lens on, and the bird landed on his foot, and he couldn't take a picture," said Shepley.