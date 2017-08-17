Point Pelee hopes park will inspire art during first residence program

Point Pelee National Park is holding its first artist-in-residence program.

The park will chose up to six artists to stay in their oTENTiks this summer, June 20 to 25. The program requires each artist to create at least one piece of art which will be displayed at the park in the fall. Artists who draw, paint, sculpt, work with textiles or mixed media, photographers and digital painters are encouraged to apply.

"We're interested in bringing all types of different people to the park," said Monqiue Oltrop, the visitor experience manger at Point Pelee.

The park wants to expand what's been done there so far with artists from across the country. This five-day residency is open to all Canadians.

"They'll have the opportunity to connect with nature and to learn about the cultural and natural history of Point Pelee and in turn interpret that and produce some works of art," said Oltrop.

Artists will be provided time to work alone and will be asked to join in some activities with the park, like hikes or walks. Oltrop said there's lots of places at the national park that offer inspiration.

"The natural beauty of the park, that will differ for everyone. It could be the forest, it could be the beach, our marsh land," said Oltrop. "I think it will be a very individual thing and we'll see a really big variety of artwork that comes out of the program."

Chosen artists can bring up to five others to stay during the residency. Applications are due by April 29.