Point Edward spreads festive cheer with displays of holiday lights

It's going to be a COVID-19 Christmas, but residents of Point Edward are trying to brighten the mood.

Several cul-de-sacs in the village have been decked out with lights this holiday season, and the displays are attracting a lot of attention.

The decorated areas are adjacent to a popular trail, so people can walk along and check out the festive efforts of their neighbours.

"It's really uplifting, people are stopping and taking pictures as they're walking by," Mayor Bev Hand told host Chis Dela Torre on CBC Radio's Afternoon Drive on Monday.

"It's not just our residents, it's people from Sarnia and the surrounding community."

"There's one John Deere tractor that's really caught a lot of attention. So people are using that as a photo board," Point Edward Mayor Bev Hand said. (Courtesy Bev Hand)

It all started with two neighbours, one of them a public health nurse, who had the idea after lamenting over the summer the possibility that the pandemic could still be with us during the holidays.

The project, you could say, has snowballed. More neighbours in other nearby cul-de-sacs joined in. Now, Hand said, they've gotten a call from the sixth cul-de-sac wanting to participate.

Has it become a contest at this point?

"Just bragging rights," Hand said with a laugh.

Decorating the greenspace may continue next year in Point Edward, the mayor says. (Courtesy Bev Hand)

The festive displays are giving residents a chance to focus on something uplifting and happy after a very difficult year, Hand said.

"And when you see how bright it is … it's just lovely," she said.

There's also talk of making it a tradition.

"They're thinking ahead and they want it to be bigger and better next year," she said.