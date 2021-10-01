Point Edward Blackhawks no longer using logo

The Blackhawks logo will no longer appear on hockey jerseys in Point Edward in the midst of a reckoning over the use of Indigenous imagery and names in sports.

The Village of Point Edward, located next to Sarnia, passed a motion earlier this week on the use of such themes in local sports.

But prior to that, the minor hockey association for the village had consulted with leaders of Aamjiwnaang First Nation on the decision.

The association's president Liz Page said they had no issue with the use of the logo, but officials realized that they couldn't assume that would be the case wherever the team went.

"We lead with our logo when we step on the ice or walk into an arena, so we want to make sure that we're conveying the respect that we are intending," she said.

The move follows the renaming of some sports teams at different levels, including the franchises now known as the Washington Football Team and the Edmonton Elks.

In 2019, the Ontario Human Rights Commission asked all municipalities to review the use of Indigenous logos and themes in sports.

It was following that letter that the Blackhawks' logo was removed from centre ice in Point Edward, paving the way for future discussions, Page explained.

The former logo featured an emblem of an Indigenous man that is identical to the one used by the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Point Edward teams are still called the Blackhawks, however, and the name appears on their jerseys. The association plans to engage the community on choosing a new logo.

Reaction to the decision has been an "overwhelming divide," Page said.

"We want to do our community proud, but we realize its a really contentious discussion for some people," she said.