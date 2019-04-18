Windsor student places third in Poetry in Voice competition

One Windsor student has won $500 for her French poetry recitation at the Poetry in Voice competition.

Larissa Duchime, a student at St. Joseph's Catholic High School, also brings $250 back from the finals to purchase poetry books for her school's library as part of her third-place prize.

The competition finals in Winnipeg also gave participants the chance to go on a gallery tour, to a poetry workshop and on a city-wide scavenger hunt.

Twenty-four semifinalists competed in Winnipeg, but more than 10,000 students from 1,400 Canadians schools memorized poems for the competition. The first few rounds take place online and are judged remotely.

A London student, Matthew Zhou, came in second in the English stream.

Windsor students Keagan Yap and Alexander Morin were also semifinalists.