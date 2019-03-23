Oil Heritage Road, Douglas Line closed in Plympton-Wyoming after fatal collision
Two roads through Plympton-Wyoming are closed after a fatal collision.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to a single motor vehicle collision in Lambton County around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night.
A northbound vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in the road, entered a ditch and hit a series of trees before catching on fire. The driver died.
The OPP have closed Oil Heritage Road between Lakeshore Road and Aberarder Line, as well as Douglas Line between Lakeshore Road and Hillsboro Road for investigation.
