Snake-populated park results in relocation of playground equipment

For the past two years, the grass at a Windsor park has been growing untamed, the playground equipment surrounded by a perfect environment for snakes.

Butler's gartersnakes have been calling Seven Sisters Park home since 2016. It has created quite the dilemma for city officials since the the reptiles are on the endangered list in Ontario, but area families need a space to play.

"We attempted for a little while to cut the grass with a push mower and have someone walk in front of the mower to make sure there were no snakes in the path of the mower," said the city's executive director of recreation and culture Jan Wilson. "Obviously, that's been very difficult to try to do and it's not foolproof either."

"So we have not been able to cut the grass to allow the children to play on the playground," she added.

The City of Windsor now says it has found a solution.

"We've been working with the ministry who own some land pieces [close by] to try to acquire some land that would allow us to move the playground," said Wilson, adding the new park would be near Fazio Drive and Lambton Street.

It's in the same neighbourhood, so officials need to make sure the snakes don't want that piece of land too.

Wilson said city crews will be performing immediate maintenance on the new land to make sure snakes do not find it appealing.

The City of Windsor is in the process of "acquiring" new land close to Seven Sisters Park where it will be moving playground equipment away from where the butler's gartersnakes have taken up residence. (Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources)

"It'll be trickier for the snakes to move over. Plus, in our construction, we can build some barriers that look attractive but would discourage snakes from moving in as well," Wilson said.

The city's goal is to start moving the equipment in the fall. Once the proper paperwork has been completed with the provincial government, the city hopes to begin maintenance on the new land.

"Cutting the grass is our first step and then we'll do the work hopefully later this fall or, if not, early in the spring."

