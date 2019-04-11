Windsor teen charged in playground arson
Windsor police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old with arson.
Two fires were set at playgrounds
Two playground fires were set at parks — one on Dawson Road and one just a few blocks away at Francois Court Parkette — within hours of each other Wednesday night.
Police believed the fires to be related and were able to identify a suspect quickly.
The teenager was arrested around 7:30 p.m.
The arson unit is still investigating the fires.
