Commemorative plaque missing in Chatham-Kent

A commemorative plaque is missing in Chatham-Kent.

The plaque was installed five years ago on the grounds of the former Southwestern Regional Centre as a memorial to those harmed at the facility. The meantal health facility operated from 1961 to 2008, and a settlement was reached five years ago regarding abuse and neglect of patients.

Chatham-Kent councillor Anthony Ceccacci, new to council this term, received a message Tuesday night telling him the plaque had been removed.

"I made some calls and nobody could tell me anything besides the fact they all thought it was there," said Ceccacci.

Ceccacci drove to Dealtown, where the plaque was located, to confirm for himself it was missing.

"My understanding is that [the plaque] was placed there by the provincial government," said Ceccacci, adding that the property has since been purchased by private owners.

"As of right now, nobody knows if it's been taken or if somebody has removed it for maintenance. Everyone I've talked to seems to think it's been taken."

Chatham-Kent Mayor Darren Canniff called theft and vandalism of any kind a "stain" on the community.

"When that theft is in regard to a vulnerable population, it is particularly disgusting," said Canniff.

The plaque was installed about five years ago by the provincial government. (Johnette Kelly-Barrera/Facebook)

Ceccacci said there's a lot of debate over the plaque. Some people have told him it's best the plaque is gone, but others have said it means a lot to them.

"The bottom line is somebody placed it there, whether you agree if it should be there or shouldn't be there, the fact [is] that it's been removed under somebody else's terms, for the wrong purposes.," said Ceccacci.

According to Ceccacci, recent circumstances make him believe the plaque was taken, rather than by being removed for maintenance.

"Who's giving people money for these types of things? If someone brings in a plaque, who is compensating people for bringing these things in?" asked Ceccaci, believing the plaque was stolen to for the monetary value of the metal.