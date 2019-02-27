Planned Huron Church construction, noise worries residents and business owners

A complete reconstruction of a section of Huron Church Road has some area residents, business owners and road users worried.

"I'm not happy about [the construction]," said Archie Sarros, the president of Huron Automotive Services. "We've already gone through this with the new highway and it's really taken a big bite out of business."

Sarros said his business is just starting to come back.

"I understand things have to be taken care of, we have to progress. At the same time, it's not good for business," said Sarros.

The southbound lanes will be completed first, shifting all traffic to the northbound side of the street. The construction spans three intersections.

"Traffic will be controlled at Tecumseh Road and at Industrial, on either side of the construction work," said city operations Dwayne Dawson. The traffic signals in the construction zone will be removed entirely and replaced.

Dawson expects commuter traffic to find "alternate routes."

According to Sarros, the last bout of construction on Huron Church cut his business by about 30 per cent.

"Not only is there a percentage we lose, but it's trying to get the clientele back," said Sarros. He's hoping the City of Windsor will provide some form of compensation for the loss in business he expects. Sarros has three employees he doesn't want to have to lay off.

Truck drivers expecting problems

Truck drivers aren't looking forward to the construction either.

"The guys driving to Michigan and other states, they're going to have a huge mess," said Jagdeep Singh, a truck driver from Brampton, referring to the 14-hour time limit a driver can be operating. He thinks truck drivers will cross at Niagara rather than at Windsor.

"If the government wants to shut the road, it should be completed as soon as possible so traffic doesn't [have problems]."

Side streets become access points

According to Dawson, businesses will have access all the time, using mostly Daytona Avenue.

Taylor Blakney lives on Daytona Avenue and he's "not too impressed" with his street becoming the main access point for many area businesses.

Area resident Taylor Blakney is not looking forward to the construction noise 24/7.

"It's going to cause a lot of extra congestion and traffic down here," said Blakney. "You're going to have a bunch of commercial vehicles down here, it's going to tear up the road."

Noise by-law exemption

City council approved a noise by-law exemption so the construction can continue 24 hours a day, seven days a week during the expected three months of work.

"There's no pile driving, just normal construction noise," said Dawson.

Still, Blakney is concerned the noise of 24-hour construction will be a problem to "sleep like a normal human being."

"That will be fun."

Dwayne Dawson, executive director of operations for the City of Windsor said they'll do their best to get the work done quickly.

This project is expected to be the only one on Huron Church Road this summer.

A public meeting will be held Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn on Huron Church Road, where area residents and business owners can get more information.