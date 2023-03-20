Planned burns taking place at Hillman Marsh Conservation Area this Tuesday

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) announced this morning they'll be conducting prescribed burns at the Hillman Marsh Conservation Area.

The Low Complexity Prescribed Burn (LCPB) will be taking place on Tuesday starting "sometime after" noon and is expected to last around three hours.

"As with all professional prescribed burns in Ontario, safety will be the top priority in this project in order to protect both human and property values," read a news release from ERCA.

According to ECRA, fire is a method of "revitalizing nad maintaining" ecosystems.

"Periodic prescribed burns provide the same benefits but in a very controlled fashion."

Approximately five hectares of land will be treated with the burns.

"[The burns] will be carried out by hand ignition by professional staff who are trained and certified in fire behaviour and control," read the release.