Plane makes emergency landing on farmer's field in Windsor

A pilot made an emergency landing just after taking off from Windsor International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m.

Steve Tuffin, director of operations at the airport, said the landing involved a small private aircraft.

"Soon as he lifted off, he noticed a loss of power," Tuffin said. "He went off the airport grounds and his power did not regain, so he landed in a farmer's field near the corner of Joy Road and the 8th Concession."

The pilot had a passenger on board. No one was hurt, and the plane was not damaged.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has released the single engine aircraft to the pilot.

The pilot and owner of the plane suspects there was a little bit of condensation in his fuel and as a result he couldn't get enough power to keep the plane in the air, Tuffin said.

