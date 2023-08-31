CBC News video producer Michael Evans set up a camera in Windsor, Ont., to catch the rare super blue moon Wednesday night. The video shows planes and geese fly in front of the moon. It was the second full moon in August and also the closest full moon of the year — making it appear bigger and brighter. The next super blue moon won't be until Jan. 2037.

Not only was it rare to see Wednesday's super blue moon, but how about witnessing airplanes and Canada geese flying directly in front of it?

CBC News video producer Michael Evans set up cameras in Windsor, Ont., to capture footage of the unique event.

It was the second full moon in August and the closest full moon of the year — making it appear bigger and brighter.

The next super blue moon won't be until January 2037.

An airplane is seen flying in front of the super blue moon Thursday in a picture captured from video in Windsor, Ont. (Michael Evans/CBC) Three Canada geese are vaguely visible flying in front of the super blue moon, from Windsor on Thursday. (Michael Evans/CBC)

Super blue moon photos submitted to CBC Windsor

Super blue moon is photographed from Windsor on Thursday. (Mark Hewer) Super blue moon as shown from Windsor-Essex on Thursday. (Steve Biro) Super blue moon photographed above the Ambassador Bridge linking Windsor and Detroit on Thursday. (Steve Biro) The full super blue moon is photographed from Windsor-Essex. (Steve Biro) A full, zoomed-in shot of the super blue moon as seen in Windsor-Essex. (Steve Biro)

