Planes, geese captured on video flying in front of rare super blue moon in Windsor, Ont.
Footage of planes and geese flying in front of the unique super blue moon Thursday was captured by CBC News video producer Michael Evans in Windsor, Ont.
The unique super blue moon won't be visible again until Jan. 2037
CBC News video producer Michael Evans set up a camera in Windsor, Ont., to catch the rare super blue moon Wednesday night. The video shows planes and geese fly in front of the moon. It was the second full moon in August and also the closest full moon of the year — making it appear bigger and brighter. The next super blue moon won't be until Jan. 2037.
