Small plane crashes on takeoff at Michigan airport, two dead
The plane crashed in a field beside the runway at Livingston County airport
Two people are dead after a single-engine plane crashed near the runway Tuesday while taking off from Spencer J. Hardy Airport in Livingston County, Mich.
According to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), investigators are on their way to the accident site and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been notified.
A small plane crashed in Livingston County Michigan Tuesday. The single engine aircraft ended up in a field. From the air, damage is evident on the wings. No word yet on injuries. TUE0144 (WXYZ/NNS) <a href="https://t.co/bKkJdG3veH">pic.twitter.com/bKkJdG3veH</a>—@cbsnewspath
The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation, but had no details when contacted.
Airport representatives told CBC they could not comment, as the matter had been handed over to the FAA.
The FAA said NTSB investigations into the cause of the crash could take more than a year.
