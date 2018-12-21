Canadian pipeline company 'disappointed' after court ruling
Michigan attorney general issued her opinion Thursday
Canadian pipeline company Enbridge says it's "surprised and disappointed" by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's finding that a law authorizing construction of an oil pipeline tunnel beneath the waterway linking Lakes Huron and Michigan is unconstitutional.
Nessel issued her opinion Thursday. Afterward, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered state agencies to take no further actions under the law that the Republican-led Legislature enacted in December.
Enbridge chief legal officer Bob Rooney says the company worked in good faith with Michigan on the tunnel project.
Republican state Rep. Triston Cole of Mancelona says the opinion is "flimsy" and that Nessel "split legal hairs."
Environmentalists are praising Nessel and Whitmer and calling for the shutdown of Enbridge's Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac.
Liz Kirkwood of For Love of Water says the tunnel plan was based on "backroom deals" that "can't survive the rule of law."
