Section of Pillette Road closed until October
Another bout of construction will have east Windsor commuters making adjustments.
Construction will start Monday and take about 10 weeks
Pillette Road will be closed between Seminole Street and South National Street for about 10 weeks for major reconstruction.
Sewer and water main repairs, as well as streetlight and road reconstruction will close the road from July 22 until mid-October.
Local traffic will be permitted.
