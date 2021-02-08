Dozens take advantage of frozen river, enjoy winter activities at Pike Creek

While the pandemic may leave us with fewer activities, outdoor sports remain an option for people looking to have some fun.

Dozens of people put on their winter gear this weekend, and walked, skated and played ice hockey on Pike Creek in Tecumseh, Ont.

Nathan Tortola hadn't seen his friends in months, but was finally able to on Sunday, when he got to play hockey with them. He's not normally able to do that outside, because the weather isn't cold enough.

"We never get to do this, and finally, the creek gets to freeze over and we get to have fun out here," he said, adding that it's COVID-friendly.

The province's current lockdown measures allow for people to leave the house for exercise. There is no limit on how long people can spend outside.

Tortola and his friends were either wearing masks or had it sitting on their necks. While they weren't two metres apart at all times, Tortola said they were still being safe.

Other groups playing outside were also wearing masks and head gear.

Nathan Tortola (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"We're not sharing anything. We're just playing some hockey. I think it's fine," he said.

Tortola and his friends weren't the only ones enjoying the outdoors. Sue Sovran brought her sons with her and went skating. She's been doing this since she was little.

"It's amazing. Look at this day, beautiful day, getting the kids outside. Great tradition, great memories. Nothing beats it," she said, adding that the ice is sturdy enough to play on safely.

(Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"We've been out here for over a week now, and especially now with -8 C. No trouble at all. Do not be afraid," she said.

Ice needs to be at least 10 centimetres thick to be considered safe, according to Const. Terry Seguin of LaSalle police.

He told CBC News last month that it takes about two to three weeks of sub-zero temperatures to develop a thickness of ice that can be considered safe.

Sue Sovran (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

At the time, police said it hadn't been cold enough — for long enough — for any ice to be safe.

Sovran encourages others to come out, but remember to dress warmly. While she wasn't wearing a mask, she was skating far away from any people outside of her bubble.

"Come out with your boots. Come out with your skates. You can walk for miles. People are just with their boots and walking their dogs. There's so much to see, especially on beautiful days like today where it's cold, but sunny. Come out. It's amazing," she said.

Const. Terry Seguin (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"You can see fish swimming sometimes underneath the ice a few inches down, and I know a lot of the little ones were loving that. You can go around to all these islands, which are hard to do in the summertime," she added.

Miro Tot was also happy being able to skate alongside his grandchildren. He doesn't get to spend much time with them and wore his mask to be safe.

"We're enjoying the sunshine," he said, adding that it's a bit too snowy to skate comfortably.

Miro Tot and Emma (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"Today is a nice day and so we're so happy to be here," he said. "It's hard to skate here. There's so much snow here."

Essex councillor Chris Vander Doelen tweeted on Monday that similar activities on Fox Creek in Essex over the weekend led to fines being levied by the OPP. CBC News is contacting the OPP to find out the circumstances of those fines.