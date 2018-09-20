Bloodstained knife, beer cans and a suspected drug pipe shown as Pierre murder trial continues

Jury members were shown a blood stained knife which police found inside of Lesley Watterworth's house two years ago, shortly after her body was discovered laying in blood on her kitchen floor.

It's the latest piece of evidence the Crown has brought forward in the trial of John Wayne Pierre, who is charged with first-degree murder.

Pierre, sitting silently in a Superior Court of Justice courtroom, was arrested on outstanding warrants at Caesar's Windsor in 2016 which led to the discovery of Watterworth's body at her Curry Avenue home.

Jury shown footprints in blood, suspected drug pipe

Const. William Hodgins, a forensic identification specialist with the Windsor Police Service, wore black gloves while showing the jury the knife, measuring 20 centimetres in length with a wooden handle and a broken tip.

Hodgins later showed the jury a bloodied broken tip of a knife, which was found inside of a vegetable box in the kitchen near Watterworth's body.

This bloodstained knife was recovered from the Watterworth's home by police and presented as evidence during Pierre's trial. (Submitted by Windsor Police Service)

Photos submitted in court today showed the knife on a table in Watterworth's living room near a smoking pipe and a number of beer cans with blood stains.

Hodgins was asked by Pierre's lawyer if the pipe could be classified as a crack or a meth pipe. Hodgins replied that it could be called a suspected drug pipe and said it was not analyzed by the forensics unit.

The courtroom, including Watterwoth's mother and brother, were also showed photos of the crime scene that included apparent footprints in blood found throughout the home's kitchen and main hallway.

More than 200 photos were submitted to the court as evidence by the Crown over the last two days, showing in detail the layout of the upper unit where Watterworth lived.

This knife tip was recovered by Windsor police officers inside Watterworth's kitchen and presented as evidence during the trial of Pierre. (Submitted by Windsor Police Services)

Earlier this week, photos from Watterworth's autopsy were shown that included pictures of apparent cut marks on both of her arms

The trial will continue on Friday.