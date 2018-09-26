Psychologist tells court accused murderer Pierre's brain 'doesn't function well' neurologically

The final witness expected to be called in the trial for Lesley Watterworth's homicide trial is a psychiatrist who met with the alleged murderer, John Wayne Pierre, for seven hours in January.

Pierre, on trial for second-degree murder, testified to stabbing Watterworth repeatedly on Nov. 1, 2016 after an argument in their home. He said they had been consuming drugs and alcohol.

Dr. John Fabian, a forensic and clinical psychologist, bluntly told the court that after conducting a number of tests with Pierre, it was his opinion that Pierre's brain "doesn't function well" neurologically​.

"A lot of these cases and this one in particular, are very complex," said Fabian, referring to Pierre's past which includes alleged sexual and verbal abuse.

Dr. Fabian is a board certified forensic and clinical psychologist - he says less than 1% have this in the US. <br><br>He’s worked in the United States, testifying before the courts for prosecution and defence in the past.<br><br>He’s explaining his credentials, work history and experience. —@ChrisEnsingCBC

Depressive, stress disorder

Pierre took the stand this week and testified that he was sexual molested in a foster home and abused verbally in another while in elementary school.

Fabian made note of his upbringing, telling the court that Pierre lacked a father figure and had a neglectful childhood.

This bloodstained knife was recovered from the Watterworth's home by police and presented as evidence during Pierre's trial. (Submitted by Windsor Police Service)

"He was not raised right, in my opinion," said Fabian.

"There's a lot of chaos and distinction in his life, his childhood, that really came out of his mother."

It doesn't function well, in my opinion, - Dr. John Fabian, discussing the neurological functions of the accused's brain

Fabian said he diagnosed Pierre with a number of medical conditions, including a mild neurological disorder, a trauma- and stress-related disorder and a depressive disorder.

"I look at him as always being a depressive guy who could fluctuate between mild and severe."

"At times he just doesn't care what happens to himself. He may be reckless," said Fabian.

The trial is expected to continue on Thursday.