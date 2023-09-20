Pickup truck defaces rainbow crosswalk in Leamington, says OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say they're looking for the driver of a pickup truck that damaged a rainbow crosswalk in Leamington.

A mischief complaint was reported on Monday, say police, about the crosswalk being defaced Friday around 8 p.m.

"Unknown persons had driven a motor vehicle on the crosswalk in such a manner as to leave tire marks," OPP said in a statement.

A white pickup truck is pictured leaving tire marks on Leamington's rainbow-coloured crosswalk. (Leamington OPP)

This isn't the first time someone has targeted the municipality's rainbow-coloured crosswalk. Last month, OPP announced they were looking for a group of males after the crossing's surface was marred by black spray paint and paint spilled from cans.

The rainbow crosswalk was finished earlier this year at 500 Erie St. S., near the parking lot of the Ministry of Transportation's ferry terminal.

Investigators are looking to identify the owner or driver of a newer model 4-door white pickup truck recorded on surveillance camera.

"The OPP does not tolerate or condone acts of hate against a person or property based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion or religious dress, sex, age, mental or physical disability, or sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression."

Leamington OPP are asking anyone with information to come forward.

