Physical distancing a non-issue at ERCA conservation areas and trails

On the nicest days this spring, parking lots at local conservation areas have been full, but could this be a problem for physical distancing measures due to COVID-19?

Director of conservation areas with the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA), Kevin Money, says it's actually OK, as long as people are respecting distancing rules.

"We haven't seen a lot of that, just because of the sheer size of our conservation areas," said Money. "When people do go out on to the trails, if people just kind of stick to the right and use one way around, that obviously avoids a lot of interaction."

Money said people people should use common courtesy and step off a trail or the boardwalk when they see someone coming to provide adequate space between one another. But he said it doesn't happen often, given the variety of spaces for people to use.

Kevin Money, director of conservation services for the Essex Region Conservation Authority, said his organization's board of directors decided it was important to keep areas open to the public during the pandemic. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Money said ERCA's board of directors decided early on to leave spaces open to the public as it was "quite important" to them.

"Providing those opportunities for people to get out and enjoy a walk in nature is really important," he said.

"Going for a walk down a trail or through the woods or even through your own neighbourhood provides a lot of mental health benefit, and then beyond that, there's just the physicality of getting out, and that's why our board of directors really thought it was quite important that we stay open."

Still, Money does want people to know that bathroom facilities at local conservation areas are locked up or removed. He said signs are also posted to remind people who are sick to stay home and maintain physical distancing.

Money also said provincial orders clearly state that trails are allowed to stay open.

"We want people to get out there and use our conservation areas and get out and take advantage of them," he said.

According to Money, ERCA closed two of its sites that are popular with birders for the duration of May to avoid any problems. Hillman Marsh and Kopegaron Woods are both in Leamington, and are set to reopen in June.

"At those two sites, we have a huge influx of visitors due to birding primarily, and due to the wildflowers all blooming," said Money. "But because of that, we have a lot of people in those conservation areas."

The campground at Holiday Beach is also closed to campers, based on provincial restrictions, and to vehicles, because Money said they want people to park up front and walk down the trails.