IN PHOTOS: Spring snowfall gives Windsor-Essex a new look
With spring already in full swing, snow makes another appearance in Windsor-Essex
It may be late April, but winter wasn't quite done with Windsor-Essex.
After weeks of spring weather, the snow started to fall on Tuesday afternoon. By the next morning, residents woke up to see the region sporting an almost-festive makeover.
The forecast had been calling for five centimetres of snow but it's not clear how much officially fell.
Environment Canada Meteorologist Steven Flisfeder said volunteer reports suggest a snowfall record for April 21 has been broken but he explained that official snowfall records for the region haven't been kept since 2014.
The snow is past our region and is now into the Greater Toronto Area, he said.
"There could be some flurries but it shouldn't be sticking to the ground," he said.
CBC Windsor viewers were quick to send along their photos on Wednesday morning:
With files from Peter Duck
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?