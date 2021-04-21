IN PHOTOS: Spring snowfall gives Windsor-Essex a new look

It may be late April, but winter wasn't quite done with Windsor-Essex.

After weeks of spring weather, the snow started to fall on Tuesday afternoon. By the next morning, residents woke up to see the region sporting an almost-festive makeover.

The forecast had been calling for five centimetres of snow but it's not clear how much officially fell.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Steven Flisfeder said volunteer reports suggest a snowfall record for April 21 has been broken but he explained that official snowfall records for the region haven't been kept since 2014.

The snow is past our region and is now into the Greater Toronto Area, he said.

"There could be some flurries but it shouldn't be sticking to the ground," he said.

CBC Windsor viewers were quick to send along their photos on Wednesday morning: