IN PHOTOS: Spring snowfall gives Windsor-Essex a new look

After weeks of seasonable weather, snow started to fall on Tuesday afternoon. By the next morning, residents woke up to see the region sporting an almost-festive makeover.

With spring already in full swing, snow makes another appearance in Windsor-Essex

Spring snowfall gives Windsor-Essex a new look

54 minutes ago
It may be late April, but winter wasn't quite done with Windsor-Essex.

After weeks of spring weather, the snow started to fall on Tuesday afternoon. By the next morning, residents woke up to see the region sporting an almost-festive makeover.

The forecast had been calling for five centimetres of snow but it's not clear how much officially fell.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Steven Flisfeder said volunteer reports suggest a snowfall record for April 21 has been broken but he explained that official snowfall records for the region haven't been kept since 2014.

The snow is past our region and is now into the Greater Toronto Area, he said. 

"There could be some flurries but it shouldn't be sticking to the ground," he said.

CBC Windsor viewers were quick to send along their photos on Wednesday morning:

(Submitted by Pat Kisil)
Yvonne Devall in Kingsville measured 17 centimetres of snow on her patio table. (Submitted by Yvonne Devall)
Here's how the snowfall looked on Giles Boulevard on Tuesday. (Submitted by Roxy Hack)
This image of the sun breaking through was taken west of Harrow. (Submitted by Jo-Dee Brown)
A mother duck, loyal to her hatch, endured it all, says Jo-Dee Brown. (Submitted by Jo-Dee Brown )
Sherrie Grondin sent in this shot of how the snowfall shaped up in Lakeshore. (Submitted by Sherrie Grondin)
Windsor was slated to receive five centimetres of snow on Tuesday night. (Submitted by Pat Kisil)

 

With files from Peter Duck

