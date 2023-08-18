Pelee Island mayor answers questions about demolition of pheasant farm

The farm where Pelee Island pheasants were raised for their annual hunt is being demolished, and not all residents are happy to see it go.

The island's pheasant hunt is a tradition that goes back almost 100 years and the farm has been there for around 80.

In the last few years, the birds have been brought in for the hunt, but for a long time, the pheasants were homegrown on the island south of Leamington, Ont.

Pelee Island Mayor Cathy Miller spoke with Windsor Morning Host Nav Nanwa, and answered questions about the history of the hunt and what's happening with the pheasant farm.

What is the history of the hunt?

The hunt started almost 93 years ago. It was due to an abundance of pheasants on the island and they were destroying crops, and it happened kind of naturally.

Over that amount of time, like any event that has lasted that long, the hunts have evolved.

We went from raising pheasants on Pelee Island to bringing adult birds in.

It is a much-loved tradition that many generations of families take part in every year and look forward to, and we're proud to be able to sustain it for as long as we have.

Pelee Island is seen in a 2016 photo. (Peter Duck/CBC)

What's happening at the farm now?

The pheasant farm may not be necessarily what you picture when you think of a farm.

It's a large pen, so there would be posts and fencing and netting, and there would be little huts where the chicks are being raised.

Those birds were in those pens and they were raised up, and then they were released during the hunt.

Realistically, because we haven't raised pheasants on the island since before 2020, those pens are in disrepair, and they're starting to look a little bit messy and we need to clean that up.

The report came to council — I want to say in June — with a recommendation to clear that land and council moved ahead with it.

You've received some pushback about the demolition from residents. What are they saying?

The demolition of it I think is tied to nostalgia and history.

Change is hard in any small community, and change is hard whenever you're talking about something that is this established.

At the end of the day, the concerns are around why would we be taking that down? What are we doing with that land? Are there any changes to the hunts? There are not. The hunts continue in the in the same fashion that they have been for the past two years.

The demolition of those bird pens and any buildings that are in disrepair on that piece of land has no material impact to our annual pheasant hunts.

Have any residents given you or council an idea of what should be done with the space?

There hasn't been any formal proposals, but there's always suggestions from the community … everyone has ideas, and we appreciate that feedback when it's provided in a formal fashion that we can address.

At this particular point in time that land is municipal land, and it's needed for municipal purposes. So, you know, the land isn't deemed excess or isn't deemed land that we don't need.

Has the clearing began at the site?

Yes, it has, actually.

Work has begun to remove the netting and the pens, and it's underway.

One of the top considerations is using the space an an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment. Why is that an option?

Currently, we don't have a formal OPP detachment on the island. There has been a mixed mixed bag of solutions over the years to support the OPP when they come to service the island, but there is a need there for our partners with the OPP to have suitable accommodations,

Law enforcement on Pelee Island isn't the same as it would be on the mainland where there are police stations and officers come to work every day and then they go home at the end of the night.

When officers come to service the island, they need accommodation. They need to have a proper working space.

Our hope is that partners with Infrastructure Ontario and OPP can work with us to bring a detachment there. There's nothing formal in place, we're just in the talking stages … My hope is that a presentation comes to council this fall to review and ultimately decide on.

What needs to happen to make an OPP detachment a reality?

First and foremost, clearing the land. For any future use, clearing that land is important.

We're going to have to look at what Infrastructure Ontario presents to us and in the way of what resources are needed to make that a reality.

There might be considerations around drinking water, servicing the lot, the exact amount of space that's required of that of that piece of land, the fact that it's near our airport and other services.

Are there any other options you're considering with the land in case the OPP detachment doesn't go through?

Not at this moment.

