Make sure you check these boxes before going to get a COVID-19 test at a Windsor pharmacy
Asymptomatic people who have not had contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive can be tested
There's lots to know before getting your nostrils swabbed for COVID-19 at a Windsor pharmacy, so make sure you check these boxes before heading out.
Last week the province announced that it has expanded testing to pharmacies, with three Shoppers Drug Marts authorized in Windsor and two others in Sarnia.
Across Ontario, strict guidelines have been put in place for those looking to get a test done at a pharmacy.
The main rule is that only those who are asymptomatic and have not been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 can receive a test. The person must also fall under one of five categories:
- Living or working in a long-term care facility.
- Residing or volunteering at a shelter.
- Have been given a clearance for international travel.
- An international student travelling into the country to start school after the14-day isolation period ends.
- An Indigenous person.
In Windsor, locations started testing on Tuesday.
CBC News spoke with the Devonshire Mall Shopper's Drug Mart pharmacist Matthew Thibert about how testing has gone so far.
"It's been busy," Thibert said. "I wasn't really sure whether or not we would see such a demand for it, but I will say that we have definitely seen a lot of demand."
He said they've been taking calls since Friday evening and have completed 20 tests so far, but have done 50 phone assessments.
The pharmacy is not taking any walk-ins, Thibert said, adding that people must complete a phone assessment before coming in to the store. The assessment will determine whether the person falls under the outlined criteria.
WATCH | Local pharmacist Matthew Thibert explains what people need to know before getting tested:
Locations approved for testing in Sarnia and Windsor include:
- Devonshire Mall in Windsor at 3100 Howard Ave.
- Tecumseh Mall in Windsor at 7720 Tecumseh Rd. E.
- Huron Church in Windsor at 1760 Huron Church Rd.
- 2600 Lakeshore Rd in Sarnia.
- Michigan & Murphy in Sarnia at 1206 Michigan Ave.
