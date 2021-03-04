Windsor-Essex pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccines as part of pilot project

Some Ontario pharmacies could be offering COVID-19 vaccines as early as next week as part of a provincial pilot program rolling out in three regions.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for Windsor and Essex County, said the Ministry of Health is working with the Ontario Pharmacists Association on the plan.

It's not known yet how many doses would be assigned to pharmacies or how many will be participating.

Tentatively, however, the plan is for the pharmacies to use the newly approved AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.

"I think the vaccine will start to come in maybe in a week or two," he said.

The target age group hasn't been decided yet, Ahmed said, but the National Advisory Committee on Immunizations isn't recommending the vaccine for those 65 and older, so those who are younger will probably be the target group, Ahmed said.

"I'm anticipating that it would be an age-based criteria to make it easy for scheduling and getting people in to get the vaccines out as quickly as possible," he said.

The plan to eventually allow pharmacies to deliver shots is part of the health unit's overall vaccine roll-out strategy.