Pete's Place bids farewell to Windsor after 33 years in business

Good food, good friends and good laughs — that's how Pete's Place regular Ted Bott will remember the restaurant he and his wife have eaten at for more than 28 years.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Pete's Place — a Windsor restaurant renowned for its soups, omelettes and clubhouse sandwiches — is officially closed for business and will no longer serve hungry patrons.

"It's a family place, we love to be here, we met a lot of good friends here, we always have fun … and we just really liked it — and the food's good," said Bott.

Marianne Panagiotopoulos, who co-owned the restaurant alongside her husband Pete, explained Pete's Place first began as a restaurant called Frank's Coffee Shop, which the couple bought in 1986.

"Those were different days, back in the 80s," said Marianne. "We had lineups out the door. We had the Windsor Arena, we had the market down the street, we had so many companies that were downtown which have since moved out of downtown, and it was just crazy."

The restaurant wasn't just popular among Windsor residents. It was also a hot spot for the Windsor Spitfires.

Ted Bott, centre, says he and his wife Brenda, right, have been eating at Pete's Place for more than 28 years. In that time, they've met dear friends, like Blair Gilbert, left, who says he has eaten at Pete's Place every day for 30 years. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"We had all the hockey plays there," said Marianne, adding she's not able to remember the exact number of clubhouse sandwiches she's served to Spitfires players over the past three decades.

"Those kids can eat," she said.

The couple eventually chose to move Frank's Coffee Shop out of its original location after Caesars Windsor — then known as Casino Windsor — bought out the building the couple was leasing.

In 1999, the couple opened up Pete's Place — named, of course, after Pete Panagiotopoulos.

Lloyd Walder says he's been eating at Pete's Place since the restaurant opened more than 33 years ago. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Over the years, Pete's Place grew into a Windsor staple, with some customers — like Lloyd Walder — coming for lunch almost every single day.

"It's special," said Walder, adding that he's been eating at Pete's Place since Pete and Marianne opened their first restaurant. "It's been special for all those years."

Marianne Panagiotopoulos said cooking is all her husband has ever known. Even during Pete's 10-year stint with Chrysler, he still worked part-time at various restaurants.

"He's been cooking since he was 12 years old," she said. "He even cooked when he was in the army back in Europe. That's all he's ever done."

Pete Panagiotopoulos has been cooking since he was 12 years old. He was even a cook while serving in the army in Europe. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

And while Pete mostly cooked, Marianne helped serve customers — while also aiding with the cooking.

"The last few years, we've been taking turns where he'll come and open a few days a week, and then I'll do the same," she said. "And then the other person will come in later and then we'll close."

According to Marianne, she and her husband chose to close Pete's Place because they were both ready to retire.

"I'm just really tired," she said.

Marianne Panagiotopoulos says she's going to miss the friends she's made through Pete's Place most of all. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

While she's glad she and her husband get a chance to take a break, Marianne said she's going to miss the friends she's made through the restaurant.

"We've met so many phenomenal people, I can't explain," she said. "Not just met people, we've made great friends, we've made phenomenal friends through the years, and that's what I'm going to miss most."

"I will really miss that."