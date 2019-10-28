Skip to Main Content
Person rescued from Windsor apartment fire later dies
A Sunday apartment fire on Louis Avenue near Brant Street has turned fatal.

Cause and origin of fire still trying to be determined

CBC News ·
Emergency crews on scene of a fatal fire on Louis Avenue in Windsor, Ont. | Oct. 27, 2019 (Chris Ensing/CBC)

One person is dead following an apartment fire on Louis Avenue near Brant Street in Windsor.

The blaze was reported early Sunday evening.

Windsor Fire & Rescue Services say one person was rescued from the apartment fire but later died. 

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office and Windsor fire officials continue to try and pinpoint how and where the fire started in the building. 

