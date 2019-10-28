Person rescued from Windsor apartment fire later dies
Cause and origin of fire still trying to be determined
One person is dead following an apartment fire on Louis Avenue near Brant Street in Windsor.
The blaze was reported early Sunday evening.
Windsor Fire & Rescue Services say one person was rescued from the apartment fire but later died.
Louis Ave fire this afternoon, 1 person was rescued from the apartment has passed away. OFM and WFRS investigators are on scene conducting the origin and cause investigation. *JL—@WindsorFire1
The Ontario Fire Marshal's office and Windsor fire officials continue to try and pinpoint how and where the fire started in the building.
