Person jumps out of van, slashes 3 people with machete in early morning Windsor attack: police
Anyone with information is asked to contact major crimes unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830
Three people are recovering from slash wounds after being attacked by a person in Windsor, police say.
According to authorities, a suspect jumped out of a van with a machete early Wednesday morning, and attacked the victims.
The three victims, two women and man, were sitting on a public bench around 3 a.m. near Wyandotte Street East and Langlois Avenue, when a white van stopped near them, according to police.
The person got back inside the van, which police said had two others inside, and then the vehicle drove off.
All three victims were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Windsor police major crimes unit has launched an investigation that is said to be in its early stages.