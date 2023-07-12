Three people are recovering from slash wounds after being attacked by a person in Windsor, police say.

According to authorities, a suspect jumped out of a van with a machete early Wednesday morning, and attacked the victims.

The three victims, two women and man, were sitting on a public bench around 3 a.m. near Wyandotte Street East and Langlois Avenue, when a white van stopped near them, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact major crimes unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 (Adam Bent/CBC)

The person got back inside the van, which police said had two others inside, and then the vehicle drove off.

All three victims were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Windsor police major crimes unit has launched an investigation that is said to be in its early stages.