Search underway at near Windsor's Sand Point Beach

A search continues Sunday for a person in the water near Sand Point Beach in Windsor.

Windsor Police Services (WPS) says the call came in at about 5 p.m. Saturday evening.

WPS said that OPP as well as RCMP are assisting in the search efforts and that some assistance was provided from a U.S. entity as well.

WPS said that the search was paused at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday but there are plans for it to continue.

It also said that more information about the incident would be provided in a media release tomorrow morning.