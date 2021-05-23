Skip to Main Content
Windsor

Search underway at near Windsor's Sand Point Beach

A search continues Sunday for a person in the water near Sand Point Beach in Windsor. 

Windsor Police Services says a person is in the water

CBC News ·
Windsor Police Services says a person was reported in the water at 5 p.m. Saturday evening. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Windsor Police Services (WPS) says the call came in at about 5 p.m. Saturday evening. 

WPS said that OPP as well as RCMP are assisting in the search efforts and that some assistance was provided from a U.S. entity as well. 

WPS said that the search was paused at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday but there are plans for it to continue.

It also said that more information about the incident would be provided in a media release tomorrow morning.

