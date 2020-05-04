1 person dead, road closed after collision involving transport truck in Lambton County

One person is dead following a collision on Monday involving a transport truck and a motor vehicle at the intersection of Petrolia Line and Kimball Road in St. Clair Township.

According to an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) media release, Lambton OPP, Lambton County medical services and members of the St. Clair Fire Department arrived at the scene around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while one driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The motor vehicle's passenger was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection of Petrolia Line and Kimball road will be closed for "several hours" according to OPP.

An investigation is ongoing.