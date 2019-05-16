A perogy-making machine was stolen out of the back of a company van in less than eight minutes, said owner of Little Foot Foods in Windsor.

"I was very surprised to not see the equipment in the back of the van, because of how fast it happened," said Rachael Myers, owner of Little Food Foods.

Her husband loaded the machine into the van, which was parked in the alley off Moy Avenue, behind Tecumseh Road East.

The 25.4-centimetre (10-inch) dough roller was wrapped in a black plastic garbage bag and was en route to Forgot the Flower, another local business that makes gluten-free perogies for Little Foot Foods.

This perogy machine was stolen behind a Windsor business. (Submitted by Rachael Myers, owner of Little Foot Foods)

"I was bringing the equipment to them to hopefully speed up their [hand-rolling] process with a machine," said Myers.

This isn't the first time the small business has been hit by thieves.

A window above the back door — adjacent to where the perogy machine was stolen — was also used to break into the restaurant for a cash register theft.

"It seems like petty crime, theft in this neighbourhood is a problem that is expanding," said Myers, adding that other local businesses have also been hit by crime.

"I know neighbours in the neighbourhood have had things stolen from their backyards," she said.

Good news for perogy maker

Part of the reason the company was sending the machine to Forgot the Flower is to increase production for an expansion.

Little Foot Foods learned this week that the Sobeys in North London is featuring five flavours of its perogies on store shelves.

"We are finally going to be able to get our product out to our family and friends that live a little more further away," said Myers.