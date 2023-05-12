Ford City 'period pantry' stolen, store owner says

It was a simple and free way for people in need to access menstrual products. But the pink filing cabinet functioning as Ford City's "period pantry" was stolen, organizers said upon realizing it was missing Friday morning.

The filing cabinet, cheerfully labelled and stocked with pads and tampons, was stationed outside "self-care shop" Wolf and Rebel on Seminole Street for nearly a year. Owner Annie Vanrivong took to social media Friday morning, asking locals to be on the lookout for the missing-in-action period pantry.

"Notice anything missing? It looks like our period pantry was stolen last night," Vanrivong said in an Instagram video. "We had a good run without it being stolen or vandalized or anything like that, but nothing lasts forever."

Girl Up UWindsor, a local chapter of the United Nations advocacy campaign, first installed the period pantry at Wolf and Rebel a year ago. It contained sandbags in the bottom, to add weight, and upper drawers were stocked with different kinds of pads and tampons.

Isabelle Dib is the president of Girl Up UWindsor. The group's "period pantry" in front of a Ford City store was stolen recently. (CBC News)

Isabelle Dib, president of Girl Up UWindsor, and Sydney Lynn, a volunteer instrumental in getting the period pantry placed, both said it was the busiest of eight period pantries they stock throughout the city.

"We were aware that something could happen with such an open pantry," Dib said, noting it was the only outdoor pantry the group runs. "The fact that it's been successful up until now is great. It just means that we're going to have to try again.

"It is disappointing. But we're not going to let it stop us."

The products are free for anyone who needs them, Vanrivong said, and the pantry was located outside the store so anyone could open it up and take what they needed at any time.

The pantry added a lot to the Drouillard Road community, and Vanrivong said she's received messages from people "heartbroken" over the theft.

"I'm disappointed, definitely disappointed,' Vanrivong said. "Also, I'm pretty shocked that it didn't happen sooner because we never had any problems with people vandalizing it or, you know, messing with it until now.

Period Pantry a 'blessing' for those who need it Duration 1:22 Wolf and Rebel founder Annie Vanrivong talks about a letter dropped off by someone who appreciates the Period Pantry box outside the store. The cabinet from Girl Up UWindsor supplies menstrual products for those who need them.

The pantry at Wolf and Rebel, as well as other period pantries, run on donations, Dib said. But the pantry at Wolf and Rebel is so well-used that it's essentially self-sustaining because of how many donations come in. Vanrivong also helps keep it stocked.

"I found that it was the one that we found most rewarding just because we were getting so much feedback from the community and people commenting, saying that they loved it," Dib said.

All three women said they're already working to replace the pantry, though it might take a month or so.

Patrons who used the pantry can find another period pantry at the Central and Bridgeview branches of the Windsor Public Library or at CMHA, where Girl Up also distributes products. People can contact Girl Up on Instagram or by email at girlupuwindsor@gmail.com.

Vanrivong said she notified police the pantry was stolen, and contacted a couple of local scrap yards letting them know: If a pink filing cabinet appears, it was stolen.