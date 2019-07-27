People's Party of Canada announces 'full slate' of Windsor-Essex region candidates

The People's Party of Canada (PPC) held a rally on July 23 to introduce the party's "full slate" of candidates running for seats in the Windsor-Essex region in the upcoming October federal election.

Founded by Maxime Bernier, a former foreign affairs minister, the PPC plans on running Bill Capes in Essex; Dan Burr in Windsor-Tecumseh; Darryl Burrell in Windsor-West; and John Paul Balagtas in Chatham-Kent-Leamington.

"Each of these candidates is from the region and all are new to federal politics," reads an excerpt from a July 25 media release.

According to the Windsor-Essex PPC Association, the federal party has over 41,000 members across Canada, as well as over 300 candidates running for seats in Parliament this fall.

"Our platform does not need selling. When people hear our message, it resonates with them," said Mason Leschyna, president of the Essex PPC Association, in the same media release.

Bernier founded the PPC in 2018. He currently serves as the party's only Member of Parliament, representing Quebec's Beauce riding.

Prior to his leadership of the party, Bernier served as an MP for the Conservative Party of Canada.