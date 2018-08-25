Doctors may recommend full abstinence from alcohol, Windsor physician says

Having a glass of wine after a long day at work may not be such a good idea after all, according to a global study released Thursday by the Lancet.

The findings are based on previous research into the effects of alcohol consumption on a person's health.

The study concludes that although moderate drinking could protect against heart disease and diabetes, the risk of cancers and other illnesses outweighs the benefits.

Dr. David Bridgeo, a Windsor-based family physician, said the study may lead doctors to recommend their patients kick alcohol for good.

"It is thought that some of the funding behind the studies that showed the benefits of alcohol consumption may have been funded, in part, by companies that produce alcohol," he said.

"I think we're going to see a downward recommendation for safe [consumption] — perhaps abstinence."

Check out the full interview with Dr. David Bridgeo here: