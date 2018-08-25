Skip to Main Content
Doctors may recommend full abstinence from alcohol, Windsor physician says
A new study finds there's no amount of liquor, wine or beer which is safe for your overall health. As a result, doctors may start recommending their patients stop drinking alcohol for good, according to one Windsor physician.

Alcohol was the leading risk factor for disease and premature death in men and women between the ages of 15 and 49 worldwide in 2016, according to the study published Thursday by The Lancet. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Having a glass of wine after a long day at work may not be such a good idea after all, according to a global study released Thursday by the Lancet.

The findings are based on previous research into the effects of alcohol consumption on a person's health.

The study concludes that although moderate drinking could protect against heart disease and diabetes, the risk of cancers and other illnesses outweighs the benefits.

Dr. David Bridgeo, a Windsor-based family physician, said the study may lead doctors to recommend their patients kick alcohol for good.

"It is thought that some of the funding behind the studies that showed the benefits of alcohol consumption may have been funded, in part, by companies that produce alcohol," he said.

"I think we're going to see a downward recommendation for safe [consumption] — perhaps abstinence."

Check out the full interview with Dr. David Bridgeo here:

Windsor family physician David Bridgeo reacts to a large global study published in the Lancet, which says there is no safe level of alcohol consumption. 3:20

