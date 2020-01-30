Meet the people who ride LTW 42, the Leamington to Windsor bus

In July, a Transit Windsor bus started running from Leamington, Ont. to Windsor.

The pilot project, called "LTW 42," is funded by the Province of Ontario, which is providing $606,400, and Leamington, which is spending $125,000. Fare revenue will fund the rest of service, which is expected to cost about $1 million in total until provincial funding ends in March 2023.

With six months of service under its wheels, I wanted to know more about the people using this regional transit service — so I hopped aboard LTW's 5:15 a.m. Windsor to Leamington bus Thursday to find out.

The first person I encountered was driver Brandon Farrand, who has been behind the wheel with Transit Windsor for six years. He told me he really enjoys the LTW 42 — with only four stops, each many kilometres apart, it's a nice change of pace from the constant stop-and-go of a city bus.

Driver Brandon Farrand says when he first started driving the LTW 42, people out for a walk would stop and stare at the unusual site of a Transit Windsor bus in the heart of the county. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

I was the only passenger on the bus during our ride toward Leamington, something I understand is not entirely unusual for the early morning run.

As an occasional transit rider myself, the experience of riding a city bus on Highways 401 and 3 was a little surreal — as was the eerie glow of the county greenhouses lighting up the night sky.

Nearby greenhouses light up the sky as the LTW 42 makes a stop at the Kingsville Arena Complex. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

As we pulled into the Leamington Kinsmen Recreation Complex, a number of passengers were already waiting. St. Clair College student Grace Tiessen was one of the first riders I spoke with. Before the LTW 42 service started, she used to have to catch a ride with a family member to campus.

"Pretty much whoever was available would have to go work me into their schedule," she said. "Other than the fact that it's really early [in the morning] — like REALLY early — [LTW 42 has] actually been kind of a lifesaver."

Grace Tiessen calls the LTW 42 bus "a lifesaver." (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

The majority of riders I met were St. Clair College students, but not all of them took the service because of a lack of a personal vehicle. Some simply took the bus because the service — $15 for a single round trip, or $250 for a 30-day pass — was cheaper than paying for gas and parking.

Roshana Edwards is an international student from Jamaica who started at St. Clair in January. The availability of the LTW 42 service meant she could find more affordable housing in the county.

"I was going to live in Windsor, near the campus, where I could just walk or take a taxi," she told me. "But hearing about this bus, I made up my mind to [live] in Leamington."

Roshana Edwards is an international student from Jamaica who uses the LTW 42 to access cheaper housing in Leamington. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Not every rider I met was a St. Clair College student. One of the non-student passengers was Rosa Ayala. She takes the LTW 42 once a week to shop, visit family and go to the doctor in Windsor.

"[Before this service] I didn't go [to Windsor] very much," said Ayala, noting that a taxi ride from Leamington to the city would cost $50. "I'm happy with the bus."

Rosa Ayala rides the LTW 42 once a week. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

When I asked Ayala what she'd change about the LTW 42, she mentioned that Sunday service would be nice, as would a direct connection to Devonshire Mall, which currently involves a transfer.

Additional service was something the student riders mentioned as well, with some saying the mid-day bus leaves too early, meaning they have to wait a few hours until the evening ride.

A map of the LTW 42 route. (Municipality of Leamington)

In total, 17 passengers, not including myself, hopped aboard the LTW 42 in Leamington, Kingsville and Essex.

According to Transit Windsor executive director Pat Delmore, that exceeds the original expectations of around 10 riders per day, the number that used to take the small community shuttle the LTW 42 replaced. Delmore said the number has sometimes been as high as double the original projections.

Pat Delmore, Transit Windsor's executive director, calls the service a success. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

"So it is still very early. When you implement a transit service, normally you're looking at an 18 month implementation to really get a true reflection of the impact of that service," he said.

"Both municipalities are extremely pleased with the ridership numbers ... by having Essex and Kingsville included as well, it's really, truly, impacting the whole region."