'People everywhere': last minute shoppers hit mall before lockdown

Devonshire Mall was packed on Sunday as many shoppers hit the stores to pick up some last minute gifts before Windsor-Essex moves to lockdown Monday.

Ontario announced Friday the region will be moving from "red" to "grey" zone effective 12:01 Monday, Dec. 14, as the province tries to curb the spread of COVID-19, leaving a two-day window for residents to take advantage of non-essential shopping before restrictions take into effect.

This weekend shopping rush is what Windsor Regional Hospital president and CEO David Musyj wanted to avoid. He told Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette last week that he wanted the lockdown to take into effect immediately after its announcement, so it doesn't "create a two-day superspreader shopping event."

There are currently 732 actives cases in Windsor-Essex, with 51 new cases reported Sunday. The region saw a triple-digit increase for three consecutive days last week.

But many mall goers are thankful for the additional few days to go shopping, despite the health risk of being among large crowds.

"I was not done my shopping and I had to get stuff for the grandchildren and that can't be gift cards. You've got to get them toys and something fun. So, that's what I have to get for sure," said Debbie Bancroft, adding that she expected the mall to be busy this weekend.

"I'm not surprised because everybody's probably the same as me. Let's get the shopping done now or never," she said.

Judy Wiebe and her sister, Lisa Wiebe, also weren't surprised to see the mall busy. They say they were happy to have been granted the additional two days to shop, but said it seemed "counterintuitive."

"It almost seems kind of counterintuitive because the point is to stay home, but since we have the extra days, it's like everyone's going, which is kind of the opposite of what they want, I think," Judy said.

They said their shopping experience was "fine," but the mall was crowded.

"There was a lot of long lines, especially for like some of the more popular stores and there was basically people everywhere, I would say," she said. "People definitely weren't six feet apart at all times. Everyone had the mask on, which is good. But I'm like, I wonder like how much people are actually being kept safe, you know?"

"The stores weren't bad because they had limits and everything, but the hallways were quite crowded and everyone's pretty tight knit. " Lisa said. "If I noticed I was getting too close to people, I just kind of stepped back out of respect for them mostly. For me, I felt like as long as I had my mask on and was taking the precautions and like being aware, then I didn't feel too nervous."

Judy said she did shop online, but there were some items she wanted to pick up at the mall that wouldn't ship on time if purchased them online.

"I think if you're going and you're exposing yourself to the risk, like you have to be okay with the fact. And then be wise about it, like if you went shopping, don't let go see your grandparents the day after something," she said.

Jeff Aoun, another shopper, said despite how busy the mall was, he much rather buy gifts in-person than shop online and wait several days before his shipment arrives.

"I believe online shopping has its limits for me because I don't like waiting for my things. I like grabbing them right away," he said, adding that it was challenging practicing physical distancing inside the mall.

"I get it. I went in there, but I need to get my stuff done and I get it. I may be a bad person for doing that, but still like, I still want to get my stuff done. I don't want to wait like eight, nine days to get my shipment," he said.

Starting Monday, only essential businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies can offer in-person service, at 50 per cent capacity, and non-essential retailers are limited to curbside pickup or delivery only.