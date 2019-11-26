Jury awards $345k in Pelee plane crash lawsuit

A jury in Chatham, Ont. has found the pilot at fault for a 2004 Pelee Island crash which killed 10 passengers.

The family of Robert Brisco was suing both Georgian Express and Owen Sound Transportation for monetary and punitive damages. Paul, Robert's brother, said it's been a long, tough journey.

"We're relieved to have it over and to have the truth about all the things that came about out in public form," said Brisco. "We're pleased to see that over and done."

The jury delivered its verdict Friday morning and found $300,000 in punitive damages against the pilot's estate, but none against the two companies. Brisco also received $20,000 for the "loss of care, guidance and companionship" of his brother.

An additional $25,000 in compensation was awarded to the estate of Robert for the mental anguish in the final moments of his life. The Brisco family was asking for $5.8 million in total.

Brisco said the judge told them the punitive damage is to be seen as a deterrent, not a reward for the plaintiff. He thinks it was unfortunate the plane company was not ordered to pay punitive damages.

"That they corrected so many things so quickly after the accident was an acknowledgement that they were wrong and should have done those things before," said Brisco. "This wasn't just the pilot's fault."

In 2006, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada reported that the plane involved in the Jan. 17, 2004 crash was was overloaded and laden with ice. Both Georgian Express and Owen Sound Transportation previously admitted liability.

"You never get total closure in a tragedy like this, but it's nice to have the trial done," said Brisco. "It's nice to be done with it. We're satisfied with the jury's approach and our approach to having our claims put to the public, so the public can understand what we knew about this accident. We didn't want this to be swept under anybody's tablecloth."