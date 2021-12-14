COVID-19 air travel rules mean unvaccinated Pelee Island residents can't make return trips

A proof-of-vaccination requirement for returning flights to Pelee Island means that while unvaccinated residents can leave the island, they won't be able to return.

As of Dec. 5, the only way for Pelee Islanders to get to and from the island until the end of March is by plane — but some are being left out based on their vaccination status. Transport Canada's vaccine rules for air travel went into effect Oct. 30 and state that anyone flying in Canada must be fully vaccinated.

According to a Dec. 3 notice from Owen Sound Transportation Company, which offers the flights, residents don't have to show proof when leaving the island, but they must show it when returning.

For a remote community that relies on the mainland for medical appointments or to visit family, the rules are causing some concern.

"It is another divisive issue that Pelee really needs to take a look at," said Pelee Island deputy mayor David Dawson.

"I got calls from both sides of the fence, 'I don't want to fly with an unvaccinated person,' or 'I need to get off the island and I've chosen not to be vaccinated.'"

Deputy Mayor of Pelee Island David Dawson says about 250 stayed through the winter last year. He says most people leave the island to access medical services. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

He said the rule is "odd" as it allows people to leave, but won't let them return since they have to go through Windsor Airport.

Dawson added that the amount of COVID-19 information from governments has been a lot, so he sympathizes with people who may have missed the notice from the federal government.

CBC News has reached out to Transport Canada for comment.

'COVID has showed a lot of cracks in systems'

Meanwhile, Chatham-Kent-Leamington MP Dave Epp is working to find an alternative option for those who are unvaccinated.

In a statement sent to CBC News, Epp said the notice sent from local air companies "were not as timely as they might have been" to inform residents of the federal rules.

He added that since Pelee Island is not yet recognized as a "remote community" it "falls in between the cracks of regulatory policy."

For example, Epp said if recognized as a remote community, Transport Canada could provide specific air travel funding to the island.

But for now, Epp said the current COVID-19 measures remain in place.

According to data from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, about 72 per cent of the island is fully vaccinated.

Last year, Dawson said about 250 residents stayed on the island during the winter months. He added that the top priority for people leaving the island is usually to access medical care.

"COVID has showed a lot of cracks in systems and this is just one of them," he said.