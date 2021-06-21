No confirmation of tornadoes following warning for Pelee Island
Windsor-Essex faced severe thunderstorm on Sunday evening
Environment Canada says there has been no confirmation of any tornadoes near Pelee Island Sunday night.
The national weather agency briefly issued a tornado warning around 10:15 p.m. that evening amid a severe thunderstorm.
"The warning was really only in effect for about 15 minutes," said Peter Kimbell, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.
In addition to thunder and lightning and high winds, the storm brought downpours to much of southwestern Ontario.
According to Environment Canada, 28.7 millimetres fell in Windsor, as recorded at the airport, while Harrow, Ont., received 73 millimetres.
"Some areas really got hammered pretty hard with the rainfall last evening," he said.
A power outage that affected nearly 4,000 homes and businesses in LaSalle has been resolved, according to Essex Powerlines.
The outage was caused by a large tree damaging a transmission line.
