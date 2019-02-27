Pelee Island's hydro down but generator can last for months, mayor says

Pelee Island residents have been relying on a generator for power since Sunday, with no end in sight.

Mayor Ray Durocher said around 100 residents are relying that generator.

When the power went out, Durocher was on the island. He said it was out for about an hour, but once the generator kicked in it was fine.

A power outage took place six years ago when a freighter dropped its anchor, which then pulled a hydro cable. Then two years ago, a new generator was installed on the island for that kind of an event.

However, the cause of this current outage is still unknown.

"They don't know if it's above ground or below ground yet," he said.

Durocher said Hydro One is bringing in a person from Toronto on Friday to check out the problem. He isn't too concerned, however, saying the generator on the island can last for months.

But he hopes it won't take that long to get the power back up.