Pelee Islanders still relying on generator power after six weeks

The power has been off on Pelee Island since a storm in February took down the system.

The islanders have been operating on Hydro One-supplied generator power since February 24. Hydro One supplies electricity to about 500 people on the island.

Hydro One crews were on site Saturday to repair the cable, which runs underground from the island to mainland Leamington. Ice cover and high winds have delayed crews from working on the cable until now.

According to Hydro One spokesperson Alicia Sayers, the cable wasn't able to be repaired in this weekend's inspection.

"Conditions allowed Hydro One crews to safely inspect our underwater equipment that was damaged in February," said Sayers. "Preliminary investigations found the line was completely severed."

Sayers said a full repair will take a few more weeks, and will require the installation of about 200 metres of submarine cable. While the repairs are underway, the Hydro One generator will continue to provide power to the island.

"We run single-phase, 220. The whole island is like house wiring," said Mayor Ray Durocher. "A generator can service the whole island."

Durocher said a "nice" generator was installed by Hydro One about two years ago, and about 16 trips to bring fuel over took place in mid-March.