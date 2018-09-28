New Pelee Island High School uses one room, shared with kindergarteners

The new Pelee Island High School students have something other students their age don't — recess.

It's because the four students share a room with senior kindergarten students at the public school, separated only by a foldable partition.

"The space is tight but certainly more than adequate for education for those students at this time," said Bill Toews, the principal of this brand new high school.

Sending the high school students out to recess with the younger kids can help build a sense of community that may not exist at conventional high schools, according to the school's one and only teacher, Mareya Campbell.

"Because they've grown up with these students and some are siblings, they all go out and have lunch together and have recess together," she said.

Principal Bill Toews says the high school education at the new school is on par with that of conventional schools. (Bob Becken/CBC)

Satellite campus

In previous years, students who graduate 8th grade on the island would travel to Kingsville for their secondary school education and return home for the weekend.

However, this time around some parents have asked if it's possible to have their kids live at home for the four high school years.

And the answer was yes. This school year, Pelee Island High School was started as a satellite campus for Kingsville District High School, with two 9th graders and two 10th graders.

Toews said the four high school years are quite formative for growing students.

"It's exciting for me to see the students starting a new step in their education on the island," he said.

1 teacher, 3 subjects

Campbell, who used to teach at Western Secondary School in Amherstburg, sent in her application for the job knowing it would be a challenge. She was excited for the chance to be innovative and creative in teaching three subjects.

"You're able to tailor your instruction to help them individually. So I think in the end, both myself and the students are benefiting from this kind of setting," said Campbell.

She's also happy to experience the island life as well as something she never got to do before — walk to school.

"I've been in my past life always one of the bus kids that have been on the bus for 30-40 minutes. So it's quite an opportunity to be so close to the school."

Students had to move off the island for their high school education before this year. They have to travel to Kingsville for school and return home over the weekend. (Google Maps)

Students learn English, visual arts and geography from Campbell, and the rest is done through online courses.

However, Toews is not concerned that the lack of a teacher for each subject will affect the students' learning. He said the education they get is "equal and on par" with that of other high school students off the island.

The socialization aspect is also good on the island, according to Toews.

"It's almost like going back 150 years to the one-room schoolhouse feel," he said.