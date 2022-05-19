Pelee Island ferry operator strike called off

A potential strike by Pelee Island ferry operators has been called off, the union said Thursday.

The operators, represented by Unifor Local 444, would have been in a legal strike position as of 12:01 a.m. Friday.

However, the union said in a tweet on Thursday evening that it had rescinded its strike notice after "significant strides" were made during a bargaining session with Owen Sound Transportation.

"We will communicate with our members and make formal announcement when possible," the tweet states.

🚨As of 645pm tonight we have made significant strides in our bargaining with Owen Sound Transportation and our Pelee Island Ferry Service. <br>The union has rescinded our strike notice to the employer. We will communicate with our members and make formal announcement when possible <a href="https://t.co/Q4KmoficQM">pic.twitter.com/Q4KmoficQM</a> —@LOCAL444UNIFOR

In a Facebook post from May 16, the union said its members had previously voted 100 per cent in favour of a strike.

Earlier Thursday, Pelee Township Deputy Mayor Dave Dawson told CBC News that the township supported the union's position, but hoped the strike would be averted.

"A strike wold be devastating for the community, not only the businesses and the residents, but this being the first big weekend of summer, just for the tourists," Dawson said.

A post on the Township of Pelee Facebook page stated wages are an issue in the negotiations, with ferry operators calling for "equal pay for equal work."