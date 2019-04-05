'Everyone's affected': Pelee Island residents, businesses frustrated by reduced ferry service amid crew issues

Residents and businesses on Ontario's Pelee Island are feeling stuck and frustrated by Pelee Islander II staffing issues and a diminished ferry service.

"The cancellations we're getting now [are] just preventable," said Cathy Miller, owner of the Wandering Dog Inn.

"We've lost 30 per cent of our business in June and now we're on track to lose 50 per cent in July."

When it started running in 2019, the Pelee Islander II, a $40-million vessel, was supposed to replace the 61-year-old Pelee Islander.

The island ferry service is currently running out of Leamington, across Lake Erie to the island. It serves a vital link for businesses that rely on it to bring tourists to and from the island, as well as for agricultural businesses, which use the service to move their crops and equipment across the water. Residents also rely on the service for daily tasks.

But of late, the older vessel has been running in place of the Pelee Islander II every other week because of an unexpected crew shortage.

Cathy Miller, owner of the Wandering Dog Inn, says her business has lost bookings due to the ferry schedule change. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The Pelee Islander II currently doesn't have a chief engineer, MPP Rick Nicholls and Pelee Island Deputy Mayor Dave Dawson told the CBC

The original Pelee Islander carries about half the capacity of the Pelee Islander II which, when COVID-19 is not an issue, is up to 399 people.

The newer vessel can also carry four tractor-trailers and 16 cars, or 34 cars when there are no tractor-trailers. The capacity of both vessels has been greatly reduced due to pandemic restrictions, though those limits will likely be raised on Wednesday as the province is set to enter Step 3 of its reopening plan.

Miller said everyone on the island is being affected by the reduced capacity.

"Every day that that boat doesn't run, we lose money. Every day that that boat doesn't run, bikes aren't being rented, restaurants aren't serving people that they should be, the winery isn't accommodating everybody they could possibly be accommodating. Everyone's affected by it."

She said the ferry operator, the Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC), goes to lengths to accommodate residents who may need to get on or off the island for medical appointments, for example, but that leads to privacy issues.

The Pelee Islander usually runs from Kingsville to Sandusky, Ohio, but more recently has been running on alternating weeks with the Pelee Islander II. (CBC News)

"If you have to go to the mainland to visit a physician or visit a dying relative, you shouldn't have to disclose that," said Miller.

So many trucks, so little time

Tourism businesses aren't the only ones affected by the degraded service. The island is also home to agricultural businesses such as Dean Martin's wheat-farming operation, which operates both on the island and the mainland.

He said he needs the bigger ship to move his larger pieces of equipment back and forth, but the logistics with the two-ferry schedule hasn't been easy.

"We have to fight with tourists in order to get on the boat, and tourism is a really important thing for the island as well," Martin said.

"Quite often, I'll be looking to move the combine within the next day or two because we just finished here or it just rained here, and we're looking to move it over, and there's nothing available for 10 days to two weeks, and then it's at a very odd time and I don't know what the weather will be by then."

Dean Martin, owner of Harrow Organic Farms, says the diminished ferry service means problems moving equipment between the mainland and the island. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Martin said the race is on to begin getting the harvest off the island, with 80 truckloads of wheat that have to be off the island by September. At that time, another 200 loads of soy beans will have to be taken off, and that doesn't take into account the grapes that need to be brought off the island by the wineries.

"On a normal fall, we barely have enough boats to get the crop off," he said.

Local politicians push

Nicholls, Progressive Conservative MPP for Chatham–Kent–Leamington, told the CBC it is unacceptable that the boats are alternating weeks.

"Even though the boats are owned by the Ontario government, Owen Sound Transportation, it's their responsibility that these boats are properly and safely staffed with the right personnel," said Nicholls.

"They need to be stepping up to the plate and dealing with that sense of urgency that we're faced with. It seems that every year we have a problem with Owen Sound Transportation and they may not like what I'm saying, but I'll call a spade a spade."

Nicholls said the government has hold OSTC more accountable.

Chatham–Kent–Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls wants the Ontario Ministry of Transportation to do more to hold ferry operator Owen Sound Transportation Company accountable. (Rick Nicholls)

"What we need to do from a ministerial perspective is take a good hard look at what the expectations are both from a ministry's perspective, but also from Owen Sound Transportation, and to review that," he said. "We need to have that Pelee Islander II running all the time."

Dawson wants action from the ministry as well.

He said council is asking for a third-party review to look into the ferry service provided by OSTC.

"We've got to get to the bottom of this. Patience is getting thin."

Dawson said the boat was designed to take crops off the island and it will be difficult to get them moved.

"Pelee Islanders are pretty resilient, farmers are pretty resilient, but this is pretty frustrating for them."

The Ministry of Transportation said it continues to work with OSTC on options to put the MV Pelee Islander II into full service.